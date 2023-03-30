Mkhwebane: SARS 'rogue unit' probe about law compliance, 'nothing more or less'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the Section 194 inquiry that similar to the CR17 investigation, she also approached the SARS matter with an open mind, and has dismissed claims that she ignored evidence in coming to her conclusions.

CAPE TOWN – Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her investigation into the South African Revenue Service (SARS), was never aimed at stifling it from clamping down on tax evaders.

She has told her Parliamentary impeachment inquiry that probing claims of an alleged rogue unit within SARS was purely to ensure the revenue service was operating lawfully when using surveillance equipment to intercept communication.

Although a court has set aside findings that such a rogue unit ever existed, Mkhwebane has stood by her beliefs that a SARS unit operating outside its mandate was approved by then Finance Minister, Trevor Manuel.

Mkhwebane says she never relied on or regurgitated, discredited reports when she took on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu’s complaint to investigate a purported rogue unit operating within SARS.

“The main aim was just to check whether they operated within the law, nothing more, nothing less.”

She told the Section 194 inquiry that like with the CR17 investigation, she also approached the SARS matter with an open mind.

Mkhwebane has dismissed claims that she ignored evidence in coming to her conclusions.

#PublicProtector Mkhwebane reiterates that the views of Pillay, Gordhan and Magashula were taken into account. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

“It’s so unfortunate and a reasonable judge and a reasonable person who’s reading this report, would see that we’ve incorporated the information we received from Mr Pillay, Mr Gordhan, and Mr Magashula.”

Mkhwebane says she feels she needs greater protection from Parliament for the work she does.

“I feel I’ve been attacked from all angles. The very same mother, being the speaker, joining into to victimise or to deal with me, instead of the NA [National Assembly] protecting me.”

#PublicProtector Mkhwebane says instead of the National Assembly protecting her when she was hit with personal costs orders, she feels victimised. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

Her testimony on the SARS investigation continues on Thursday.