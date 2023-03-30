Mkhwebane adamant Sars procured spying equipment it didn't want to declare

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is testifying for a fifth day on Thursday in her parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is sticking to her belief that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) procured spying equipment that it did not want to legally declare.

She’s taken another swipe at the judiciary, saying three judges who found she was biased in her Sars investigation did not properly read her report nor consider the evidence.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that it was untrue that she acted with bias against former Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan, and another Sars executive, Ivan Pillay, who also testified before this inquiry.

Her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has been taking the inquiry through the nine criticisms made by the High Court against Mkhwebane, including that she ignored the Nugent Commission’s findings on Sars.

"I was just wrongly accused by the three judges and I’m saying one of them, Judge Baqwa, was the former Public Protector and I think he should have at least checked what the report is saying."

Mkhwebane said that independent evidence showed around R40 million was spent on surveillance equipment but that Sars did not want to come clean to her about this.

"We can’t have a country in which some institutions are just going all out to destroy people’s lives and do things without any consequence."

