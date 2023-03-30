Many factors for board to consider for Pistorius to get parole - legal expert

In 2014, Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of culpable murder after he murdered his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, allegedly believing that she was an intruder.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert says the most important factor the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board will have to consider when deciding whether Oscar Pistorius should get parole, will be the impact his early release would have on Reeva Steenkamp’s loved ones.

In 2014, the former Paralympian was found guilty of culpable homicide for shooting Steenkamp, his model girlfriend in the bathroom of his Pretoria East home the year prior. Pistorius said afterward that he thought she was an intruder.

On appeal, though, his conviction was in 2015 changed to one of murder and he was ultimately sentenced to a total of 15 years behind bars.

Having now served half of his time, he became eligible for parole in terms of the law this month.

And his parole hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux explains that there are factors that the board, comprising the likes of psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers, will have to consider, including whether Pistorius has been rehabilitated, if he poses a danger to society, the seriousness of the crime and his conduct while incarcerated.

“And then the most important is the impact his release will have on the victims of his crimes in this instance, obviously Reeva Steenkamp’s family and how her death affected them, what effect it's had on their livelihoods as well as on their mental and social wellbeing.”

In order to carry out its task, Roux explains further, the board will be provided with various reports from State experts and potentially from any private experts Pistorius may choose to enlist the services of, as well as with victim impact statements from Reeva Steenkamp’s loved ones.

Pistorius is also likely to address the board on Friday and so too could members of the Steenkamp family and Correctional Services officials who’ve worked with him.

Meanwhile, Oscar Pistorius’ uncle said that he was hopeful that the former Paralympian’s parole hearing scheduled for Friday would be handled just like any other offenders.

It’s been a busy week for the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.

On Wednesday, the board heard a parole application from Donovan Moodley, who kidnapped and murdered 21-year-old university student Leigh Matthews in 2004.

His application was given the thumbs down by the board.

And on Friday, it’s scheduled to hear another from Pistorius, who killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

There was previously some confusion around when exactly Pistorius would become eligible for parole because of the various changes to his sentence over the years.

And last year, he and his legal team launched court action in a bid to compel the board to consider him for early release.

On the eve of the hearing, though, the sentencing court issued a communique effectively clarifying that Pistorius would only qualify for parole this March and the case was subsequently withdrawn.

Pistorius is reportedly expected to stay with his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, if he is granted parole.

Ahead of Friday’s parole hearing, Arnold Pistorius told Eyewitness News that “hopefully he’ll get the treatment every other prisoner gets” but declined to speculate on the outcome.