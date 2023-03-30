Mangaung prison director axed in wake of Thabo Bester escape - DCS commissioner

The national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said that the director of the Mangaung correctional centre had lost effective control of the facility, moving the department to invoke the law by removing him.

JOHANNESBURG - The national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services said that the director of the Mangaung correctional centre had lost effective control of the facility, moving the department to invoke the law by removing him.

Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale announced the appointment of Patrick Mashabathakge as temporary director.

This follows the brazen escape of the so-called Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, in May last year.

Bester was serving a life sentence at the privately-run C-Max prison for murder and rape.

He remains on the loose and police have launched a manhunt for him.



Thobakgale has detailed the events of 3 May 2022, the day that Bester escaped, as captured by the investigation report.

"Greatly worrying is the fact that a private vehicle was allowed inside the facility without a gate pass on the day of the escape, possibly carrying an unknown body that was burnt beyond recognition in cell 35. This talks to a facility that has compromised its security system beyond any reasonable doubt."

He said that in addition to the escape, strides were taken for a cover-up.

"Tampering with surveillance cameras points to a failed monitoring system deliberately orchestrated to conceal evidence and individuals who aided Bester to escape."

Thobakgale said that G4S, which is the private company contracted to run Mangaung prison, had failed to guarantee the safe custody of inmates.