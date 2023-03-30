G4S insists there was no prison escape from Mangaung prison - DCS

This week Correctional Services confirmed the escape, revealing that Thabo Bester did not die in a prison fire as was initially believed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said that private security company, G4S, still insists there was no prison escape from the Mangaung prison despite overwhelming scientific evidence suggesting otherwise.

The prison director of 23 years, Johan Theron, has been fired following the brazen escape of the so-called Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

This week Correctional Services confirmed the escape, revealing that he did not die in a prison fire as was initially believed.

However, G4S insists that the body that was found in cell 35 in the prison facility where it operates, is that of Bester.

A facility that has compromised its security system beyond any reasonable doubt.

That’s how Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has described the Mangaung prison, which is run by G4S.

"Our investigation report is pointing to basically a lack of security management at this facility. All systems that were supposed to hold on the day that the escape happened did not hold at all."

He said G4S stood by its version.

"G4S has not considered that the body that was found in cell 35 is not the body of Thabo Bester."

Thobakgale said they were seeking legal advice on the contract with the security company, which expires in 2023.