Fuel, food & power prices a concern for Sarb as it tries to lower inflation

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has increased the repo rate by a whopping 50 basis points, bringing it up to 7.75%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank said that fuel, food and electricity prices remained a major concern as the central bank tries to bring down inflation.

The prime lending rate is now 11.25%.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that load shedding continued to drive food prices up.

"Headline inflation breached the upper end of the target range in the second quarter of 2022 and is forecast to remain above it until the third quarter of this year. Headline inflation is only expected to sustainably revert to the midpoint of the target range by the fourth quarter of 2024."

He said that this was impacting economic growth, with economic volatility expected for some time to come.

"In this uncertain environment, monetary policy decisions will continue to be data-dependent and sensitive to the balance of the outlook. The MPC will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on potential second-round effects and the risks of de-incurring inflation expectations."

Kganyago added that there were a number of issues to address.

Three members of the monetary policy committee voted in favour of 50 basis points, while the other two members voted for 25.