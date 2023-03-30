Fraud case against DA councillor Grose struck off roll, says NPA

Nora Grose is accused of diverting COVID-19 food relief funds for personal use.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the fraud case against Cape Town Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nora Grose had been struck off the roll, pending the finalisation of the investigation.

She is out on R10,000 bail after her arrest for fraud and money laundering charges almost two years ago.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance MP Emma Powell said that despite the NPA claiming to have a strong case against Grose, it has once again failed to prove its case.

She said because of this, the matter was postponed no less than twenty times in almost two years.

"The court further expressed its severe dissatisfaction with the State’s inability to present its case, with Magistrate Sonnenberg specifically noting that the excessive delays have been a complete waste of time for all parties concerned."

Powell said that councillor Grose would now consult her lawyers on the way forward.