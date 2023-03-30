EFF promises to vote in favour of removing Ekurhuleni mayor, Campbell

EFF Ekurhuleni caucus leader, Nkululeko Dunga, said that Tania Campbell’s administration had squandered the chance to rectify their mistakes when the EFF supported her re-election last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty government had neglected black and township areas in the city when it came to service delivery.

EFF Ekurhuleni caucus leader, Nkululeko Dunga, said on Thursday that their councillors would be voting in favour of removing the city’s executive mayor, Tania Campbell.

The Ekurhuleni council is sitting for an extraordinary meeting to vote on a motion of no confidence in Campbell - the second she has faced since she assumed the position 16 months ago.

Campbell was removed by council on 26 October and re-elected two weeks later by the same council.

"One of them has been the racial profiling of service delivery and also the lack of apathy and understanding of the financial situation we find ourselves and her reluctancy to actually engage in an aggressive revenue enhancing exercise that seeks to at least take down the debtors."