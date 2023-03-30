Go

DA's Campbell removed as mayor of Ekurhuleni

Tania Campbell had been at the helm of the metro for 16 months.

Former Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: Supplied
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tania Campbell has been removed as the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni through a no-confidence vote.

Out of a total of 217 councillors, 126 voted in favour of the motion, while 91 voted against it.

Campbell had been at the helm of the metro for 16 months.

