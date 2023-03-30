Campbell's removal as Ekurhuleni mayor a win for residents - ANC

ANC provincial secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, said that service delivery in the city had deteriorated to worrying levels under the DA coalition government.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that the removal of Tania Campbell as Ekurhuleni executive mayor was a win for residents in the city.

Campbell was on Thursday voted out as mayor through a motion of no confidence.

A total of 126 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 91 voted against.

This effectively means that the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition that had been governing Ekurhuleni since the 2021 local elections had been entirely removed from the city’s executive branch.

"The reality is that we could not allow the Democratic Alliance to continue leading our people in Ekurhuleni because they're living in dire situations. This region has never been like this, ever since 1994. It was worse in recent times because we believe that the ANC-led coalition was doing extremely well."