Bongani Baloyi announces formation of new political party, Xiluva

JOHANNESBURG - Former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson, Bongani Baloyi, has announced the formation of his new political party named Xiluva.

Baloyi jumped ship earlier this month after party leader Herman Mashaba removed him as the party’s provincial chairperson, offering to appoint him as spokesperson instead.

The formation of the party is in collaboration with former ActionSA councillor in Ekurhuleni, Tlhogi Moseki, who is Xiluva’s national chairperson.

Baloyi said that his party would create opportunities for young people to lead the country, citing that it was time for post ANC-dominance.

"Xiluva was born out of the sense of political hopelessness, homelessness and desperation. Xiluva is founded on the values of family, ubuntu, community and most importantly, multiracialism. This is a fundamental departure from the status quo of the body politics of our country."

