Basic income grant still an option for govt, Ramaphosa tells NCOP

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) about the government’s advances in the fight against poverty.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the basic income grant was still an option for government as it plans to replace the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Ramaphosa said that the implementation of the SRD grants was one of the most important achievements of his administration.

The grant was introduced in May 2020 as a temporary measure to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable who were affected by lockdown measures.

It has since been extended until March next year.

He said that the SRD grant would end in March next year.

"Various options are being explored, taking into account affordability, financing options and the efficacy in addressing poverty. We are looking at how we move beyond the SRD grant. There have been calls for a basic income grant to be introduced in our country, which will support a number of people and that is being considered."

Ramaphosa said that social grants supported economic growth "from the bottom up" and the SRD grant also stimulated customer spending and growth.