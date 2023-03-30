ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

Executive mayor Tania Campbell faces a second motion of no confidence within a period of six months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni appears to have resigned itself to the fact that it will take to the opposition benches after Thursday's motion of no confidence in Executive Mayor Tania Campbell.

With the speaker and chief whip positions already occupied by African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors respectively, Campbell is the last person standing from the DA coalition that has been governing the city since November 2021.

This is the second motion of no confidence Campbell will be facing within six months.

After more than 15 months, the ANC and EFF coalition is finally on the verge of removing the DA-led multiparty coalition from government.

In February, council voted to repeal a by-law that required a six-month period to pass before the same motion is presented to council.

The previous by-law would see the ANC and EFF waiting until May to submit another motion of no confidence in Campbell.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said it was always going to be difficult to keep control of the municipality with a minority government.

"We really encourage our own councillors to continue to do the work they have been doing that is representing the communities that is representing them, that is to keep the government to account irrespective of who the government of the day will be."

Thursday's motion is expected to pass since the ANC and EFF have a majority of votes in council.