Tshwane political instability hurt service delivery - ratepayers association

JOHANNESBURG - Ratepayers associations in Tshwane said that the political turmoil in the municipality had a negative effect on service delivery.

The municipality has not had a mayoral committee since 13 February, following the resignation of Randall Williams as mayor.

In addition, Tshwane’s council has not passed its adjustment budget, which the municipality said had created a funding crisis for crucial projects linked to service delivery.

The Old Pretoria East Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (Operra), which is an organisation comprising 12 ratepayer associations said it hoped that Tuesday’s election of Cilliers Brink as mayor would stabilise the city.

Brink became the third person to wear Tshwane’s mayoral chain in the past three months.

Chairperson of Operra, Linda Tyrrell, said that the political instability at the municipality’s executive branch had been felt on the ground by residents.

"I think because of the adjustment budget that hasn't been passed, there's been lots of challenges with the budget… money to fill potholes, to pay for street lights and all the things that are the usual basics in our area."

Following his election, Brink said he would be appointing his 10-member mayoral committee as a matter of urgency.

