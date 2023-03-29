SAPS 'concerned' with 'unconfirmed' media reports of AKA, Tibz murder arrests

KZN police said media reports of alleged arrests earlier this week were 'unconfirmed', 'misleading', and potentially jeopardising to ongoing investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have finally broken their silence on the alleged breakthrough arrests regarding the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

In a statement released on Thursday, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports of the arrests were "unconfirmed" and "misleading".

Earlier this week, IOLreported that five men were arrested in Cape Town by detectives.

"Although police understand that the matter attracted media attention and that the public awaits with bated breath for any developments, police are calling upon the media and everyone else to refrain from making reports that have the potential of jeopardising ongoing investigations."

Netshiunda said such reports could potentially put at risk the lives of the people that were allegedly arrested, as well as the men portrayed as police officers in photographs and videos circulating on social media.

"Police are appealing for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations. Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations."

The reports were blasted as "irresponsible" and painful for the family members of the deceased.

"Investigations into the murders are ongoing and police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating about."