Removing Tshwane from Eskom grid on list of orders for new mayor Brink, says DA

The DA-led multiparty coalition voted Brink in on Tuesday night with hopes of restoring financial stability and consistent service delivery in the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the new mayor of the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, had been given a list of orders which included removing the city from Eskom's supply grid.

Residents in the capital city finally have a new mayor after the resignation of former mayor, Randal Williams, left them leaderless for almost two months.

The DA's Solly Msimang said that one of Brink's main tasks was to focus on the city's energy dependence.

"This to then ensure that Tshwane is then less dependent on Eskom. Tshwane has got a number of power stations and what we want to do is to then start looking at how do we bring them back into producing electricity so that residents of Tshwane will have less outages."

Msimang also said that the city’s finances were a major priority too.

"We need to focus on the finances of the municipality with hawk's eyes, you know, in terms of ensuring that we arrest the rampant mismanagement that has taken place there."