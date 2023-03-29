Probe into Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign was about 'ethical leadership' - Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane said that investigating the president was due to the lack of transparency in the details of his presidential campaign donations.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she didn't act with an ulterior or sinister motive when she launched investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 African National Congress presidential campaign.

Testifying in her parliamentary impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, Mkhwebane also took a swipe at the judiciary, saying it did not understand how her office worked.

Mkhwebane claimed professional jealousy on the part of judges because of the binding nature of her report recommendations.

The suspended public protector said that she was surprised Ramaphosa fought hard to keep the details of his CR17 campaign donors a secret.

“It leaves something hanging over the president’s head, because you have to be transparent about your dealings. It’s about ethical leadership.”

Mkhwebane said the judiciary made adverse findings against her, and now she was even facing possible impeachment, purely for holding the executive accountable.

“Calling me a hired gun, others calling me a rogue Public Protector - all in the name of just doing my work.”

Mkhwebane said that she still believed Ramaphosa was answerable to Parliament about his presidential campaign donations when he was still the country’s deputy president.

Mkhwebane is due to continue giving evidence on Wednesday.