Port St Johns floods: govt begins construction of temporary shelter - Ramaphosa

During his visit to affected areas in the Eastern Cape region on Tuesday, the president assured residents that government would not waste any time to respond to the community’s needs.

PORT ST JOHNS - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government would begin the process of sheltering the flood victims of Port St Johns in Eastern Cape.

The coastal town was severely affected by last week’s flooding.

Ramaphosa visited the area on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the disaster.

He said the government would not waste time in responding to the needs of the community.

Ramaphosa first assessed the situation from a South African National Defence Force helicopter.

He visited various affected roads in Port St Johns, looking at the devastation.

During his visit to flood victims housed at a community shelter, Ramaphosa said rebuilding had started.

"Government is gearing into action. Tomorrow we've got contractors that are going to start building temporary shelters. We've got our traditional leaders - our king, here, has given land that we can use to temporarily shelter our people."

Ramaphosa said the collaboration of government departments for disaster relief would yield good results for those affected.

Residents in the area said they wanted to be relocated to land that's not prone to natural disasters.