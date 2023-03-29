Go

Man accused of murdering Denecke Persence makes first appearance; case postponed

Denecke Persence was reported missing on 11 March. Her body was discovered the following day.

Macassar residents gathered outside Somerset West Magistrates Court on 29 March 2023 where the man accused of murdering Denecke Persence made his first court appearance. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
Macassar residents gathered outside Somerset West Magistrates Court on 29 March 2023 where the man accused of murdering Denecke Persence made his first court appearance. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
29 March 2023 16:53

CAPE TOWN - The case against the man accused of murdering a Macassar girl has been postponed to next week.

Fifty-five-year-old Geraldo Solomons made a first appearance at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Community members formed a search party for Denecke Persence, who went missing on 11 March. Her body was discovered the following day.

Macassar residents gathered outside the court and prayed for the community’s safety following the accused’s first appearance on Wednesday.

They said that lawmakers should do more to help keep the community safe.

“My name is Rhoda Pazier, we are here to oppose bail. We as the neighbourhood watch, we struggle when we ask for help, they never come. This is a really sad day for all of us in Macassar.”

The accused has opted for Legal Aid representation and the case will be back in court next Wednesday.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA