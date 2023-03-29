Man accused of murdering Denecke Persence makes first appearance; case postponed

Denecke Persence was reported missing on 11 March. Her body was discovered the following day.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the man accused of murdering a Macassar girl has been postponed to next week.

Fifty-five-year-old Geraldo Solomons made a first appearance at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Community members formed a search party for Denecke Persence, who went missing on 11 March. Her body was discovered the following day.

Macassar residents gathered outside the court and prayed for the community’s safety following the accused’s first appearance on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old man, facing charges of kidnapping and murder, is set to make a first appearance at court today. pic.twitter.com/7neOhkZi0D ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

#MacassarMurder Macassar community members are demonstrating outside the Somerset West Magistrates Court.



A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 10-year-old, Denecke Persence, is set to make a first appearance here this morning. KB pic.twitter.com/zweu95RVDC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

They said that lawmakers should do more to help keep the community safe.

“My name is Rhoda Pazier, we are here to oppose bail. We as the neighbourhood watch, we struggle when we ask for help, they never come. This is a really sad day for all of us in Macassar.”

The accused has opted for Legal Aid representation and the case will be back in court next Wednesday.