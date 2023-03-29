Magudumana a no-show at her practice in wake of Thabo Bester escape revelation

Earlier this month, the online publication Ground Up revealed how a man that looked like Bester was seen shopping in Sandton with Nandipha Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, has been a no-show at her Morningside practice on Wednesday amid reports of her involvement with fugitive rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

READ: Nandipha Magudumana's brother denies knowing escaped murderer Thabo Bester

Earlier this month, the online publication Ground Up revealed how a man that looked like Bester was seen shopping in Sandton with Magudumana.

This week the Department of Correctional Services confirmed Bester’s escape from the Mangaung prison where he faked his death in a fire.

READ: Thabo Bester saga: Prisoners' rights group wants Lamola to step down

Last week Magudumana posted on Instagram that her practice, Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions, would be taking bookings from Wednesday.

But when Eyewitness News tried to book a consultation, it was told that the celebrity doctor was unavailable.

But the glass doors to Magudumana's practice remain closed and have been shut all day.

There is no indication when or if Magudumana will return to attend to clients.