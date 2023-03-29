Joburg water woes: 'Immininent risk' of global crisis warning hits close to home

Government’s statement on water accessibility issues corroborated the UN’s latest World Water Development report’s warning of an ‘imminent risk’ of a global water shortage crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that while urbanisation, ageing infrastructure, and climate change were impacting the country's water supply, universal water provision was still a major problem.

The United Nation's (UN) Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) released a report with alarming statistics, revealing that 2.2 billion people worldwide still lacked access to safe drinking water.

In its latest World Water Development Report (WWDR), the organisation said there was an "imminent risk" of a global water crisis.

This came after Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu's acknowledgement of his department's failure to provide Gauteng’s needed daily intake of 4,500 mega-litres of water.

Whether it was vandalism, power failures at reservoirs, or government apathy, Gauteng residents’ battle to access clean drinking water was worsening.

Water expert Anthony Turton said there was a strong possibility of a day zero in the province if nothing was done to resolve the structural and governance issues that were plaguing the water sector.

“On the political arena, we just see infighting and squabbling, and this worries me to no end because until such time that we start getting coherent, credible leadership that accepts that there’s a water crisis.

"I’m afraid we’re in for a very, very torrid ride until such time that that moment happens.”

But this was not unique to South Africa, due to water scarcity being a major problem worldwide.

These water shortages were expected to worsen in the coming decades, especially in cities, if international cooperation on how water was used and managed was not boosted.