Hawks: Raids saw more evidence gathered in relation to Tembisa Hospital fraud

The raids were part of the ongoing investigation into the hospital's alleged tender irregularities, which led to the Gauteng Health Department losing R1 billion in sketchy payments between 2016 and 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that they gathered more evidence in connection with widescale fraud at the Tembisa Hospital during various raids in Gauteng on Wednesday.

However, no arrests were made in connection with the tender irregularities at the hospital.

The raids were conducted by the Hawks at a house in Bedfordview, along with offices in Germiston and Edenvale.

Health official Babaita Deokaran was murdered after uncovering the irregularities.

She was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg in 2021.

The Hawks said that more documentary proof had now been seized, along with electronic gadgets.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha: "It is as a result of tenders attached to the Tembisa Hospital from around 2016 to early 2022. These were made possible through tender manipulation, kickbacks, inflated prices and or duplicated invoices amongst other contraventions."

The Tembisa Hospital was also raided last year where documents were seized.