Hawks raid properties linked to alleged irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital

The investigating unit says the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tender irregularities at the hospital between 2016 to 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search-and-seizure operations in properties across Gauteng believed to have links to the controversial Tembisa Hospital tenders.

It’s believed that about R1 billion was siphoned from the Gauteng Health Department through sketchy payments.

The raid took place at a house in Bedfordview, and offices in Germiston and Edenvale.

Tembisa Hospital was raided last year and information was seized.

"Various electronic gadgets, as well as documentary proof, have been seized for further exploration. No arrests have been effected at this stage pending further investigation," said the police’s Lloyd Ramovha.