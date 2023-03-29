Eskom condemns kidnapping of Gauteng employee

The utility said that the matter was being investigated by the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has condemned the kidnapping of one of its employees in Gauteng.

The utility said that the person’s car was shot at multiple times before being forcefully captured two weeks ago.

It is believed that seven people were involved in the kidnapping.

The employee was later released in the south of Johannesburg and had to be admitted to hospital for the injuries sustained.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "We convey our sympathies to the employee and their family for the trauma they went through and will provide the necessary support. Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances, tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone."