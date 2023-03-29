Denecke Persence's family demands harshest punishment for her alleged killer

Geraldo Solomons (55) made his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the killing of 10-year-old Denecke Persence.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a murdered girl from Macassar has demanded the harshest possible punishment for her alleged killer.

Geraldo Solomons (55) made his first appearance in the Somerset West Magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the killing of 10-year-old Denecke Persence.

A 55-year-old man, facing charges of kidnapping and murder, is set to make a first appearance at court today. pic.twitter.com/7neOhkZi0D ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

#MacassarMurder Macassar community members are demonstrating outside the Somerset West Magistrates Court.



A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 10-year-old, Denecke Persence, is set to make a first appearance here this morning. KB pic.twitter.com/zweu95RVDC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

Solomons was arrested on Monday, a day after the girl was laid to rest.

“Justice will be served, that's all I can say."

Macassar community members supported Denecke Persence's father, Dirkie Persence, outside court.

"My heart is also broken… the father, mother is broken… we don't know even how to speak about it, we don't know how to think about it.”

Macassar residents demonstrated ahead of the court proceedings, waving around placards that demand an end to women and child abuse and calling for justice for Denecke.

“All of us we come here to express how we feel today, and I have no words," one resident said.

“The community wants justice and the community is fed-up," another said.

“I hope they see what happened in Macassar because it is serious."

The accused faces charges of kidnapping and murder and is due back in court next week.