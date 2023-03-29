DA councillor Maryke Davies elected as Speaker in Mangaung

DA councillor Maryke Davies received 53 votes, while ANC councillor, Bongani Lawrence Mathae received 40, while there were three spoiled ballots.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Maryke Davies has been elected as the Speaker in the Mangaung council, where the African National Congress (ANC) has a clear majority.

Davies received 53 votes, while ANC councillor, Bongani Lawrence Mathae received 40, while there were three spoiled ballots.

This follows the resignations of ANC Speaker, Stefani Lockman-Naidoo, and the departure of Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana, who was recalled by the ANC for failing to improve service delivery.

Mangaung and Buffalo City were the only metros the ANC won outright in the 2021 local government elections.

DA councillor Johannes Pretorious said that Wednesday's developments were a step in the right direction for Mangaung.

"I think, truly, today is a day for the history books. It's a day when opposition parties united and councillors united to say we need change. Councillor Davies, from the Democratic Alliance's side, we would like to congratulate you and wish you all the best and promise you we will support you."