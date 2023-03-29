Convicted data fraudster Phungula pleads with court to pay than be imprisoned

The IT professional faces 15 years in prison for contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act in the theft of personal information of over 23 million credit-active South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s latest data thief, Karabo Phungula has pleaded with the courts to be allowed to pay for his data breach involving credit bureau Experian, and not be sentenced to prison.

Phungula’s sentencing is expected to continue in the Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old IT professional was convicted of fraud and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act for the theft of personal information of over 23 million credit-active South Africans last year.

Phungula planned to sell the information for R4 million.

He faces 15 years imprisonment.

“It was a mistake or maybe temptation.”

That’s the reason that Phungula has given for his theft of data worth over R2 million from Experian.

The company’s CEO, Ferdie Pieterse quantified the losses incurred due to the data breach.

“To date we have incurred costs to prevent the harm and further proliferation of this information in the amount of R6 538 980.92.”

Pieterse said after the breach, Experian had to close down its marketing unit, forfeiting about R65 million in potential revenue.

Phungula spent the day on Tuesday assuring the court that his communications businesses could make enough for him to pay R6 million in 16 months, but Experian insisted it wants Phungula behind bars.

The sentence is expected to be handed down on Wednesday.