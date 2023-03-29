CoCT budget sets aside R11bn for infrastructure, R2.3bn to mitigate power cuts

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the budget was open for public comment until 5 May.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, on Wednesday tabled R11 billion capital expenditure budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This is a 40% increase from the last year's budget of R6.5 billion.

The total budget for 2023/2024 is projected at R70 billion.

The city has set aside an amount of R2.3 billion to mitigate load shedding.

"We have called our budget for 2023, the 'building hope budget' because it centres on a record R10.9 billion infrastructure investment budget for this year alone, surpassing even World Cup spend as we aim to ramp up infrastructure spending in our city to improve basic services for the poor and to keep ahead of Cape Town's massive population."