AKA’s family calls for patience as probe into rapper’s death continues

'We call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so that the law enforcers have the space to do their job,' the family said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The family of the late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes are calling on his followers to “mourn responsibly.”

“We are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress which has been made in the investigation. However, as a family, we are deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good,” the family said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

AKA’s fans, known as the ‘Megacy’, are desperate for justice to be served after the rapper and his friend, Tebello Motsoane, were shot and killed on 10 February outside a popular restaurant in Durban.

Following the news of the Last Time hitmaker’s death, friends of the 35-year-old were being implicated on social media.

“At this time, we call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so that the law enforcers have the space to do their job. We humbly request that you continue celebrating Kiernan's life, preserve his memory and continue his legacy through his music. Your celebration of his life gives us comfort.”

Five people were reportedly arrested in Cape Town last week in connection with the murders.

Videos and photos of the men’s arrest have been circulating on social media, with Twitter users scrutinising the footage versus that of the clip of the fatal shooting.

Many are under the impression that the police have arrested the wrong people.

Meanwhile, police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have "noted with concern ongoing misleading media reports about AKA’s murder suspects."

"Investigations into the murders are ongoing and police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating," they posted on social media on Wednesday.

The Forbes family has once again thanked everyone for their support.

"We are at a loss for words to describe our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we've received from the Megacy. We've seen people deeply hurt and angered by Kiernan's murder and wanting justice. As a family, we empathise with the grief experienced and we understand your pain."

The family has also warned the public about fake accounts requesting money.

"Lastly, we would like to bring to your attention that there are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family. We have not opened any donation accounts or requested any investments."

They called on everyone to continue to be safe and aware.