WC High Court stresses exceptional nature of Mafe's Parly arson case

Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered Zandile Mafe to be admitted for psychiatric evaluation in Makhanda for 30 days after he allegedly set the National Assembly chamber on fire in January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has stressed the exceptional nature of Zandile Mafe's Parliament arson case.

Mafe made another pre-trial appearance at the court on Tuesday, where presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered that he be admitted to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape.

The 51-year-old Mafe will leave the Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility on Tuesday to undergo mental observation for a 30-day period.

Judge Nathan Erasmus highlighted the extraordinary nature of Mafe's case and stressed that it concerned the seat of Parliament.

Erasmus said that the case was also of huge public interest.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that the court had ordered the psychiatrists at the hospital to enquire whether Mafe, by reason of mental illness and intellectual disability, was capable of understanding the court proceedings.

"He also directed the head of the hospital to submit the same reports to the deputy director of public prosecutions in Makhanda, Eastern Cape on or before the 8th of May 2023."

The accused made it clear that he did not want to be admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital due to a previous bad experience he had there following his arrest.

In ordering Mafe's relocation to the Eastern Cape medical facility, Erasmus highlighted that he was not making any judgement as to what transpired at the facility during that time.

Erasmus stressed that Mafe, following his psychiatric evaluation, be brought back to the Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility.