Tshwane residents urged to brace for water interruptions due to maintenance

This comes after Rand Water announced that their system was vandalised which played a role in the outages affecting the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that a range of its areas would experience water interruptions on Tuesday as a nine-hour planned maintenance would take place on its water system.

Maintenance of a water supply network in Olympus Extension 1 pic.twitter.com/iF3fOJALEe ' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 25, 2023

It comes after Rand Water announced last week that some of its systems were vandalised resulting in ongoing outages in around Gauteng.

The city has been one of the worst affected in Gauteng over the past week and the maintenance work is expected to deepen water supply issues.

But it said that the planned work would only take place from eight in the morning until five in the afternoon.

The city's spokesperson Lindela Mashigo: "The areas that will be affected include Boardwalk Ext 0, 1, 2, 4, 5, 9, 15, 20 and 21; Boardwalk Meander Bronberg Ext 0, 1, 2, 6, 8, 10, 14, 17, 18, 22, 25 and 26; Faerie Glen Ext 78 and 80; Olympus; Olympus Boulevard; Tweefontein 372-JR."

He said that the planned upgrade to the water network was essential.

"A water supply interruption will be avoided by all costs. The city apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused by the mentioned work."