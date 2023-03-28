Tshwane parties call for stability after provincial intervention threat

Gauteng Cogta MEC Mzi Khumalo has given the City of Tshwane three days to elect an executive mayor and appoint a mayoral committee before his department officially intervenes.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties from both sides of the aisle in Tshwane have called for stability ahead of the election of a new executive mayor on Tuesday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink and newly-sworn in Cope councillor Ofentse Moalusi will square off in the race to become the city’s first citizen.



Brink was nominated by the DA-led multiparty coalition, while Moalusi was put up by the African National Congress (ANC)- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition.

ANC Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, said that the leadership in the city was capable of managing without provincial interference.

Meanwhile, DA Tshwane caucus leader, Brink, said that placing the capital city under administration would do more harm than good.

"While we have this circus going on, councillors get less and less support from officials, communities suffer... this is not a game played against us, as my colleague mentioned yesterday, this is a game played against the people of Tshwane.