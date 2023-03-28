Third time's a charm: City of Tshwane to attempt to elect new mayor

The metro’s council was unable to elect a mayor following Dr Murunwa Makwarela's disgraced resignation due to its two previous meetings collapsing for various reason, sans a casted vote.

TSHWANE - For the third time in March, the City of Tshwane Municipality will attempt to elect a new executive mayor on Tuesday.

The two previous council meetings to elect a mayor collapsed for various reasons, without a vote being cast.

The position was vacant since 10 March, after Dr Murunwa Makwarela resigned in disgrace for forging a court rehabilitation notice.

There are palpable fears within the Tshwane Council Chambers that if the political instability continues, the capital city would be placed under provincial administration.

The City of Tshwane council missed two deadlines to pass an adjustment budget, and there was no mayoral committee since the 13 February, following the resignation of Randall Williams as mayor.

African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary George Matjila denied allegations from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-coalition that his party was sabotaging council proceedings in order to gain control of the municipality through the province, which was controlled by the ruling party.

"We are not interested in administration to come in here - we are vehemently opposed to it. We don’t want to see it happening because we think we have the capability and capacity to run this city."

The DA-led multiparty coalition will be putting forward DA councillor Cilliers Brink, while Eyewitness News the ANC coalition will be backing Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) councillor Molwantwa Tshabadi.