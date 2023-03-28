'The employer is being greedy': Satawu threatens strike over bus sector wages

Wage negotiations have reached a deadlock after the transport union rejected a revised offer of 6% from the Commuters Bus Employer's Organisation and the South African Bus Employers Association.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said it did not believe that there was not enough money to pay workers a 9% wage increase for the 2023/2024 financial year in the bus sector.

The two employer organisations have tabled a settlement agreement that also includes a 6.5% increase for 2025 and additional benefits, which include travel and night shift allowance.

The offer only stands on the condition that Satawu withdraws calls for a contribution for primary healthcare.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said that the union would not back down, threatening strike action.

"How do you come back to us when we are asking for a mere increment of [less than] 10% and you're telling us that you do not make enough money but in less than two years you were telling us that when we were on strike, you were losing money because our workers were not working. So, it is not true that there is no money - the employer is just being greedy."