Satawu declares dispute after wage talks with bus employers collapse

Negotiations with the Commuters Bus Employers' Organisation and the South African Bus Employers' Association reached an impasse when the union refused to accept a revised offer of a 6% wage increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has declared a dispute following a collapse in wage negotiations at the South Africa Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC).

Negotiations with the Commuters Bus Employers' Organisation and the South African Bus Employers' Association reached an impasse when the union refused to accept a revised offer of a 6% wage increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Satawu is demanding a 9% increase across the board.

Transport union Satawu has given some bus companies across the country an ultimatum to increase wages by almost double digits or face industrial action.

Wage negotiations kicked off in January this year, where the union called for a 9% increment and other allowances for the current financial year, an 8% increase across the board for 2024/2025 and a contribution to primary healthcare.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said that the 6% offer tabled in response was an insult.

"Honestly, there is nothing to consider in this madness."

Tshemese said that the 30-day cooling period expired on Tuesday, which means that the union could now issue a strike notice.

"We will then on the 1st of April give the employer a 48-hour notice that we will be embarking on a strike."

Satawu represents at least 4,600 workers in the passenger sector, including workers at Joburg's Rea Vaya and Putco, Tshwane bus services, Cape Town's MyCiTi buses, as well as NTI Buses in the North West.

If a strike goes ahead next week, bus commuters may be forced to find alternatives.