SA Civil Aviation Authority's safety systems being audited by international body

The last time the authority was audited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation was in 2017, where it achieved an over 87% rating against a 67.5% global average.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority's safety systems and oversight capabilities are under the microscope.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation is conducting a 12-day audit programme in South Africa.

It is looking closely at the authority’s efficiency to provide oversight.

Regulator spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu said South Africa was last audited in 2017, when the State achieved a rating of more than 87%.

The current global average is 67.5%.

“Parts of the audit include them testing whether the regulator, which is the South African Civil Aviation Authority, is having a system that is effective, that is working in terms of improving aviation safety and security in South Africa.”

Gwebu said that the audit would be concluded next Monday.

"In our airline industry, we have an impeccable record because in more than 30 years we have had zero fatal accidents in the airline sector. So that is one of the measures they use to tell whether the system is working and the level of aviation safety is actually at an acceptable level."