Ramaphosa to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Cape as residents plead for solutions

Ramaphosa's visit follows devastating floods in parts of the province last week that caused major infrastructure damage to some areas in the coastal province.

PORT ST JOHNS - President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit a number of flood-affected areas in Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.

Flooding caused major damage to parts of the coastal province last week. Public infrastructure including roads, bridges and people's homes were destroyed.

Four people were confirmed dead, while one person was still missing.

The OR Tambo District Municipality was in a state of disaster since February, due to heavy rains affecting areas in four of the five municipalities there.

The most affected area was Port St Johns, where houses were flooded on 23 March.

Though hundreds of people were now housed at the youth centre, they were still worried about the dire state of the affected homes.

Many there said they were hoping for a permanent solution from Ramaphosa, and fewer government promises.