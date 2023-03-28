Parly committee set to meet Dirco's Pandor over Putin's planned visit to SA

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is expected in the country in August for the 15th BRICS summit in Durban.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s International Relations and Cooperation portfolio committee is expected to meet with Minister Naledi Pandor over Vladimir Putin’s planned visit.

Committee chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, said that the committee should meet with Pandor in the next two weeks to discuss the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for the Russian president.

Putin is expected in the country in August for the 15th BRICS summit in Durban.

South Africa finds itself in a similar position to 2015 when the country decided not to arrest former Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir, who also had an ICC warrant of arrest.

Mahumapelo said that any concerns about a repeat of 2015 were matters to be addressed by the department.

"Remember, as a portfolio committee we only do oversight on what has been done. So, if there are any concerns which must be raised or may emerge, Dirco are the ones that must be responsible."

He said that they expected to meet with Minister Pandor in the next few weeks to discuss Putin’s visit.

"I spoke to the minister a day before yesterday about this new development of a possibility of President Putin being arrested when he comes to attend BRICS where South Africa will be the host later during the year. The minister has agreed to meet with us, we are just synchronising the diaries."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it agreed that the minister had to brief the committee ahead of the visit while also calling for the country to uphold international law.