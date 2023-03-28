Mkhwebane stands by recommendation that Ramaphosa be probed for money laundering

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane maintains she was not overstepping her mandate by recommending that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate possible money laundering in the CR17 campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has stood by her recommendation that President Cyril Ramaphosa be investigated for money laundering in connection with his CR17 campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president in 2017.

#PublicProtector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has returned to the witness seat today to continue giving testimony in her impeachment inquiry. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2023

#PublicProtector Mkhwebane stands by her recommendation that the NPA investigate possible money laundering in respect of the #CR17 campaign. Mkhwebane says evidence in the investigation indicated that there was a lot of movement of money between accounts. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2023

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane told her impeachment inquiry that she could not ignore the movement of money between several accounts during her investigation.

Ramaphosa had that report overturned by the High Court in 2020 as being beyond the Public Protector’s mandate to investigate.

Mkhwebane maintains she was not overstepping her mandate by recommending that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate possible money laundering in the CR17 campaign.

She said the trail of a R500,000 donation from Bosasa raised her suspicions of money laundering.

#PublicProtector She says there's nothing in her mandate that prohibits her from making a referral to another body such as the Hawks or NPA, during or after a Public Protector's investigation. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2023

“It was based on the evidence before me, which is the bank statements, and how the money was moving from one account to the other account.”

She compared judgments by Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, saying he did not find it out of order for her predecessor to make referrals to other institutions when the State of Capture report was taken on review.

“I was not finding any person guilty, I was just saying, there’s this evidence, NPA this is your constitutional mandate, can you look into the matter.”

Her testimony continues.