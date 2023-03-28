Go

Mkhwebane stands by recommendation that Ramaphosa be probed for money laundering

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane maintains she was not overstepping her mandate by recommending that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigate possible money laundering in the CR17 campaign.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was at the Western Cape High Court on 13 March 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
28 March 2023 16:20

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has stood by her recommendation that President Cyril Ramaphosa be investigated for money laundering in connection with his CR17 campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president in 2017.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane told her impeachment inquiry that she could not ignore the movement of money between several accounts during her investigation.

Ramaphosa had that report overturned by the High Court in 2020 as being beyond the Public Protector’s mandate to investigate.

She said the trail of a R500,000 donation from Bosasa raised her suspicions of money laundering.

“It was based on the evidence before me, which is the bank statements, and how the money was moving from one account to the other account.”

She compared judgments by Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, saying he did not find it out of order for her predecessor to make referrals to other institutions when the State of Capture report was taken on review.

“I was not finding any person guilty, I was just saying, there’s this evidence, NPA this is your constitutional mandate, can you look into the matter.”

Her testimony continues.

