Mkhwebane says her suspension directly linked to Phala Phala probe

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes she's facing impeachment because she dared to investigate complaints against the president.

She’s been giving evidence before the Section 194 inquiry about her probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

Mkhwebane also told the committee that she believed that her suspension was as a consequence of sending Ramaphosa a slew of questions about the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.



"If you investigate the president, and you hold the president to account, definitely then you will face such... well, that’s why I’m sitting here."

The suspended Public Protector said that she was facing the wrath of investigating the CR17 presidential campaign.

Her suspension, she added, was directly linked to her starting a probe into the Phala Phala farm saga.

Despite evidence leader Nazreen Bawa pointing out that Mkhwebane’s suspension fell outside the powers of this committee, Mkhwebane has insisted that it had a direct bearing on the operations of this inquiry.

"Those are the main causes of me sitting here and now being on suspension because of Phala Phala and the 31 questions."

Her testimony continues.