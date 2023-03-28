Mkhwebane denies misinterpreting executive code of ethics to get at Ramaphosa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told her parliamentary impeachment inquiry that it was untrue that she did not investigate him with an open mind.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she had nothing against President Cyril Ramaphosa and denied she would go as far as to amend and misinterpret the executive code of ethics, to get at him.

She also told her parliamentary impeachment inquiry that it was untrue that she did not investigate him with an open mind.

Mkhwebane has been testifying about her investigation into Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president in 2017.

She said that she believed that she was being victimised just for doing her job.

Mkhwebane said that the high court found unfairly against her that she changed the wording of the executive code of ethics to align with her findings against President Ramaphosa.

"My heart was so sore. My heart bled when I read those paragraphs. Is she that dumb to change the code just because she wants to get the president?"

Mkhwebane is standing by her belief that Ramaphosa knew the donors that contributed to his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

"I don’t agree to that notion that he didn’t personally benefit. I know the courts are saying that."

Mkhwebane said that Ramaphosa as the deputy president at the time, should have declared these donations to Parliament.

Her testimony continues.