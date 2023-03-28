Joburg residents left furious & frustrated over water and load shedding issues

In Sophiatown, one taxpayer said that she was fed up with having to deal with interrupted services while she paid her utility bills on time.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a double whammy for some Joburg residents - no water and no electricity.

This as Rand Water appeals for patience while waiting for reservoirs to fill up after taps ran dry for close to three weeks in several areas across the metro.

The bulk water supplier said that water had been restored to households and businesses in Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby.

However, many residents still can't flush their toilets, take a shower or wash their dishes.

Adding to the service delivery headache, they also have to navigate through load shedding rosters.

From restaurants, and small business owners to people working from home, residents have been left furious and confused, with no clear indication of when water will return to their taps again.

"There is no water, there is nothing they can do. The water tankers are not always there."

"And you wake up in the morning at 6am and there is cold water, but you are paying R1,600 on electricity and water bills. I mean you hardly get water. It's really bad. It really saddens me."