It’s difficult to say when Gauteng water shortages will be solved - Senzo Mchunu

The Minister of Water and Sanitation said numerous interventions were being made to resolve shortages in the province, but residents needed to be patient while they were being carried out.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said that while they were doing all they could to counter the water shortages in Gauteng, it's difficult to say when the problem would be resolved.

Some areas across the province have had to contend with little to no water in the past few weeks.

Rand Water said this was due to a pump failure at its Eikenhof Station.

While South Africa was water-stressed due to the impact of climate change, poor management, and a lack of maintenance of ageing infrastructure, the rolling power cuts and a lack of capacity, particularly at municipal level, also worsened the situation.

Mchunu's spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said that the minister understood the public's frustration over the water challenges experienced in most parts of the country.

“A number of interventions by the department, Rand Water, and municipalities have been devised, and these range from short-term plans and long-term plans. Minister Mchunu further urged residents to be patient while these interventions are being carried out.”

Meanwhile, water tankers were dotted around the City of Joburg and Ekurhuleni.