Gauteng residents resort to alternative water supply amid continued outages

Some residents in the province who were still affected by the large-scale water outages resorted to collecting rain and borehole water as maintenance work continued at some of its water systems.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng were still experiencing large-scale water outages, as maintenance work continued at some of its water systems.

Although most of the City of Johannesburg's supply was restored after a week of outages, some areas in the City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni were still adversely affected.

Last week, Rand Water confirmed that some of its major systems were vandalised, leading to some areas having no water supply.

Many residents said they had to find alternative ways to get water.

READ: It’s difficult to say when Gauteng water shortages will be solved - Senzo Mchunu

READ: CoJ to spend millions on water infrastructure to deal with system failures

Some affected Gauteng residents said that due to very little clarity from Rand Water, they were resorting to collecting rain and borehole water on a more permanent basis.

The utility and affected metros gave a range of reasons for the water supply problems to its customers in the past week.

The City of Ekurhuleni said that some of its high-lying areas were still affected due to infrastructure breakdowns.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said that some areas still had an interrupted water supply, after planned maintenance last week wasn't completed on time.

Despite the maintenance backlogs, the city said it would continue to carry out the planned upgrade on its Pretoriusrand Reservoir on Tuesday.