DA's Cilliers Brink elected as new Tshwane mayor
Brink was up against Cope's Ofentse Moalusi for the position.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cilliers Brink has been elected as the next Tshwane executive mayor.
Of the 211 councillors who participated in the vote, 109 of them voted for Brink, while Moalusi received 102 votes.
More to follow.
[WATCH] This was the moment when Cilliers Brink (DA) was announced as the next Executive Mayor of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2023
Brink received 109 votes, which is the total number of councillors in the DA-led multiparty coalition in the city. TCG https://t.co/TbpUbkTCjA pic.twitter.com/6G8INBjZVe