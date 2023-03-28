DA's Cilliers Brink elected as new Tshwane mayor

Brink was up against Cope's Ofentse Moalusi for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cilliers Brink has been elected as the next Tshwane executive mayor.

Of the 211 councillors who participated in the vote, 109 of them voted for Brink, while Moalusi received 102 votes.

More to follow.