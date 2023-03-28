CTICC expansion expected to be complete by June

The City of Cape Town said that it was critical work as the venue is set to host more than 400 events this year.

CAPE TOWN - Construction to expand the Cape Town International Convention Centre is on track to be completed by June.

The City of Cape Town said that it was critical work as the venue is set to host more than 400 events this year.

The metro's economic opportunities MMC, James Vos, visited the site this week.

“I am especially proud to share the wonderful news that over the next three years, there would be 1,340 gatherings covering various topics from engineering, medical, tourism, retail, science and technology.”