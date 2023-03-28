CT police arrest 6 of their own for corruption

Officers from the Maitland Flying Squad were arrested on corruption-related charges.

CAPE TOWN - Six police officers from the Maitland Flying Squad in Cape Town have been arrested on corruption-related charges.

The four constables and two sergeants were nabbed by the Western Cape SAPS Anti-corruption Unit at work on Tuesday morning.

Western Cape police said that they'd been hot on the heels of the officers for six months now.

They are accused of seizing boxes of abalone from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as evidence.

They are also accused of having corrupt relationships with drug dealers and helping them by escorting drugs using police cars.

Provincial police spokesperson, Andre Traut, said that the police officers would appear in court on Thursday and the arrest of a seventh suspect was imminent.

"The investigation into the corrupt activities of the members is still under way, and as the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought against the members, who are now suspended from the SAPS."

Traut said that Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has welcomed the arrests.

"The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, warned that corrupt members masquerading as police officers will be brought to book to face the full might of the law."