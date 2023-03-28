Cope members threaten legal action against each other over councillor's removal

Congress of the People (Cope) members have threatened legal action against each other as its leadership disputes have spilled over to local municipalities in Gauteng.

On Tuesday morning, Tshwane council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana announced that Cope had replaced Justice Sefanyetso as its representative in council with Ofentse Moalusi.

Sefanyetso, who was the replacement for the disgraced Murunwa Makwarela, was accused of having two ID numbers and a criminal record.

However, Cope regional spokesperson, Brian Mkhono, denied this and said that they would be challenging his removal in court.

"We are having rogue elements who are busy doing the typing, the removal, the appointment of people without the express authority of the party. Number one, we have Colleen Makhubele, who is the Speaker of Johannesburg, who has basically removed Mr Justice Sefanyetso."

Cope Gauteng chairperson, Tom Mofokeng, said that Sefanyetso was removed because he did not subject himself to the party’s vetting processes by its provincial structure.

"The responsibility of the party, of the province, not even the region, is to take everybody who wants to be a public representative through the vetting processes of the party. He didn't go - we have letters from the IEC."