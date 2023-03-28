Cope denies claim that Colleen Makhubele has been axed from the party

A letter has been making the rounds, claiming that Joburg City Council Colleen Makhubele had been fired, however, Cope refuted the claims and said the letter was fraudulent.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has refuted claims that suggest that Colleen Makhubele, who is also the Speaker of the Joburg city council, has been fired from the organisation.

A letter, that the party claims to be fraudulent, has been making the rounds details that its leader Mosiuoa Lekota has terminated Makhubele's membership.

The letter highlights that Makhubele had brought the party into disrepute by allegedly using Lekota's signature to dismiss a councillor in the City of Tshwane.

After Makhubele was reported to be fired from the organisation, the party's national and provincial structures came to her defence, citing that these allegations were false.

Makhubele's membership being terminated would subsequently dissolve her duties as the Speaker of the Joburg council, which would go against the party's long-time wish to occupy top positions in local governance.

The party's national chairperson, Teboho Lewata, has dismissed claims that Makhubele's conduct had brought the party into disrepute.

“Anything contained in that letter is a false reflection of what is happening in the party, so she is not fired from the party.”

Despite this, he said that the party was set to hold a meeting to discuss the recent conduct of its Gauteng members.