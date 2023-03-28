Convicted data thief Phungula overstated income to avoid jail time, court hears

In October 2022, Karabo Phungula was found guilty of illegally obtaining personal information of South African with the intention of selling it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commercial Crimes Court has heard how South Africa’s latest convicted data thief overstated his income to try to avoid jail time.

The 37-year-old Karabo Phungula is back in the dock for sentencing proceedings in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

He was convicted of fraud for the theft of personal information of over 23 million South Africans and over 700 companies last year from credit bureau, Experian.

Phungula planned to sell the information for R4 million.

The Commercial Crimes Court has heard how Experian suffered a loss of over R6 million when Phungula fraudulently acquired the personal information of millions of South Africans.

In his testimony, he told the court that through his communications business, he made an average of R250,000 per month and a maximum of R2 million.

READ: Convicted data fraudster Karabo Phungula denied bail following his re-arrest

But social worker Thabang Mohlala said that upon his inquiry on the businesses that Phungula claimed to run, that did not seem likely.

"It is clear that he (his business) was ineffective as he reported that he last worked his businesses in November 2022, therefore that makes it clear that he will not be able to make income of R1.5 million per month as he claims."

Mohlala said he also could not find proof of any high-value assets owned by Phungula, such as a car or a house.

The 37-year-old fraudster faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars but his Legal Aid representative, Danie du Plooy, has been arguing that he is in the position to pay Experian back for the data stolen worth over R2 million rand.